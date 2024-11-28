Mathnasium to open 100th Canadian location in Orangeville

November 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Mathnasium Learning Centres is opening their 100th Canadian centre right here in Orangeville.

The international franchise, which has 1,100 math learning centres worldwide, announced the 100th store would be coming to 520 Alder St., Unit #3, Orangeville in a press release on Nov. 14.

The new location is set to open on Dec. 1 and a grand opening is planned for early next year.

“Launching this milestone Mathnasium centre is a significant step for us and a meaningful way for us to provide our community with a solution to combat the ongoing education crisis,” said Hossam Moustafa, who owns the Orangeville location with his wife Rania Khairalla. “As a family that has had the privilege of experiencing firsthand the transformative power of Mathnasium’s tailored learning approach, we’ve seen how it boosts students’ confidence and ignites a passion for learning. We’re excited to help even more children in Ontario unlock their full math potential and create a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Moustafa and Khairalla immigrated to Canada from Egpyt in 2003 and became familiar with Mathnasium through their daughter, Hana, who’s an aspiring teacher and York University student.

Hana, along with her sister, spent nearly four years instructing at a Mathnasium learning centre in Mississauga.

Benjamin Simon, regional vice president of Mathnasium International, said opening the 100th Mathnasium location is an important milestone for the organization, reflecting its commitment to enhancing math education.

“While we have seen great success in the Ontario market, this milestone is in no way a stopping point for the region,” saidSimon. “The Moustafa family’s dedication to empowering students aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a love for learning and build confidence in math. We are eager to continue our growth, ensuring that even more children across Canada have access to our unique, effective approach to education.”

Going forward, Mathnasium’s looking to open 25 additional locations across Canada by 2027.

Readers Comments (0)