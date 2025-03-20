General News

Mathnasium opens 100th Canadian location in Orangeville, celebrates grand opening

March 20, 2025

Business provides math tutoring from kindergarten to grade 12

By Brian Lockhart

It was fitting that Mathnasium of Orangeville held its grand opening on March 14 – International Pi Day. Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Mathnasium is a math-only learning centre, focused on teaching kids math in a way that makes sense to them.

Experienced math tutors use proprietary teaching materials and techniques to deliver a customized learning plan designed to address each student’s needs, whether they are far behind or are already ahead in math.

Mathnasium of Orangeville is owned by Hossam Moustafa and Rania Khairalla, who recently celebrated opening the business locally.

“This is our grand opening and ribbon cutting,” Hossam explained of the math centre’s special day on March 14. “It also happens to be Pi Day. This is the 100th Mathnasium Centre in Canada, and at the same time they are opening the Centre’s 1,000th location in the US.”

Mathnasium tailors learning programs for a student’s current skill level.

“We assess the students and create a customized learning plan for everyone,” Rainia explained. “Everyone will have their own curriculum with their own binder. We have prizes for them for their achievement. If they are already ahead in school, we help them to get even more ahead. When we do the assessment, we check to see what level they are at. If they are behind, we give them a curriculum that matches their level.”

The program helps kids catch up on skills, or advance their skills if they are already advanced.

“We help them grow using the Mathnasium method,” explained instructor Nour Moustafa. “There is also a reward program for them. We also work alongside schools so if students come in and they have homework, we support them.”

Instructors must all go through a series of tests to ensure they are qualified instructors.

Mathnasium teaches students from kindergarten through to Grade 12. 


