Mark’s opens second location to serve commercial customers

September 19, 2024

BRIAN LOCKHART

Mark’s, the store known for its high-quality clothing and accessories, has opened a second location in Orangeville that caters to commercial customers who need top-quality, durable clothing for uniforms and other recognizable work wear.

The new store is located just across the street from the current Mark’s Fourth Avenue, Orangeville location, in the adjoining plaza.

A commercial element has always been a component of Mark’s, however, it was almost a side business and catered to local businesses who were aware of the service, but it was not widely promoted.

Orangeville Mark’s owner Mike Lockey saw the potential for expanding the service to become a stand-alone enterprise that caters to both commercial enterprises as well as the public who need high-quality clothing with logos and related artwork.

The Mark’s store has been serving customers in Orangeville for 28 years.

“We have always had a side business where we do commercial products like embroidery, company uniforms and that sort of thing, but now we’ve opened a storefront where we can do all this type of customization on-site,” Mike explained. “We have a proper showroom and have really revamped the whole business model.”

This new store will operate on its own and is called Mark’s Commercial. The original Mark’s store will remain at its Fourth Avenue location and offer the same great service and products.

“Our Mark’s Commercial division is where we do corporate promotional work,” Mike explained. “For example, a business who has company shirts – we can do all those shirts for them. We’re the first location in Canada to do this.”

While Mark’s locations have always had this commercial side, this is the first location that has created a commercial service as a stand-alone business, and it is paving the way for possible future expansion at other Mark’s locations.

Mike explained that local businesses appreciate the fact that they can find appropriate job-related apparel and have custom logos applied in one easy location.

“We sell workwear, and the best workwear in Canada, and we have the best name brands in Canada. Business people don’t want to come to Mark’s and then go to an embroidery shop to get it done on their work jackets. They want one-stop shopping.”

Mark’s Commercial is looking forward to serving the business community in Orangeville and the surrounding area as well as other groups or organizations who need custom apparel.

Readers Comments (0)