Marketplace, craft workshop in May to support hospice care

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Sparkle and Sass and Let’s Be Crafty are working together to drum up community support for Hospice Dufferin.

The Women, Mommy, and Me Show will take place May 3-4 at Monora Park in Mono.

And that just happens to coincide with National Hospice Palliative Care Week May 5-11.

The show will open with a fun night of friendship and shopping Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. before a family-centred day Saturday that will be geared toward children and parents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The wares of local artisans will be available, along with fashion, craft workshops, baby items, lifestyle products, and a featured show Saturday by magician Uncle Buck. There will also be a section dedicated to made-by-kids items.

Admission is a donation that will go to Hospice Dufferin.

The weekend’s event came about from a spirit of cooperation.

Heather Asling of Sparkle & Sass Handcrafted was coordinating a Mommy and Me Marketplace. ReDeana Montgomery of Let’s Be Crafty was organizing a means for young people to make something for Mother’s Day the following week.

They discovered their respective events were on the same weekend at the same venue.

“We decided to put our efforts together instead of competing against each other,” Montgomery said. “We both originally were going to do our own shows. However, we decided to work together to put together a bigger, better show.”

And it was agreed that Hospice Dufferin would benefit from the weekend’s revelry.

“I have a strong passion and support of Hospice Dufferin,” Montgomery said.

According to Hospice Dufferin’s website, every $25 enables them to pay for caregiver packages; every $50 raised makes it possible for two people to attend virtual art therapy; every $75 allows an hour of one-on-one counselling; and every $100 covers a palliative care assessment.

Hospice Dufferin provides support for palliative patients and their families and caregivers.

“Unfortunately, people don’t realize the importance of hospice care in the community,” she said. “Donations help to maintain this service in the community.”

