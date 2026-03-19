Letters to the Editor

Many thanks!

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

I was at McDonald’s at the Orangeville Walmart on Thursday, March 12, around 5 p.m.  I saw they had Playmobil figures with the Happy Meal.

I asked the cost to purchase one for my Grandson. A Father and his son (8-10) were waiting for their order. They heard my request and offered to give me theirs, it was an eagle. The boy had two and came back to give me the second one as they were leaving.  

Your kindness has left me with a wonderful memory. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Debra Shaddock

Caledon


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