Many thanks!

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hundreds of community members gathered at Hockley Valley Resort on March 5 for Family Transition Place’s annual International ...

By Joshua Drakes The Grand Valley and District Community Centre has officially reopened following a major multi-year expansion and rehabilitation project, marking a significant milestone ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s Centre Street will soon be abuzz with activity. The municipality and Dufferin County have agreed to a partnership to establish a ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS One Orangeville man’s first experience on local transit was an eye-opener he hopes will lead to some improvements.a Matthew Smith described his ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville resident Vivian Petho feels her family got a sour taste of how the municipality complies with accessibility standards. As part of ...

By Sam Odrowski As the weather warms and seasons change, many homeowners begin looking for creative ways to improve their home or backyard. And there’s ...

Orangeville’s favourite festival is returning in early June, and volunteers are needed to make it a success. The 22nd Annual Orangeville Blue and Jazz Festival ...

By Sam Odrowski The Township of Amaranth declared an emergency on the evening of March 8, due to rising flood concerns. At 6:19 p.m., Amaranth ...

Board has taken ‘tangible actions’ to address racism: UGDSB official By Robin George Black parents say Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) officials may talk ...

By Sam Odrowski A small experiment to see if a fragrant purple perennial could flourish on a 250-acre East Garafraxa farm blossomed into an award-winning ...