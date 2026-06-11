Commentary

Making Camp Work for Every Child: Readiness, Safety, and Support

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By WonderTree

Summer camp is one of the most memorable experiences of childhood. Whether attending a local day camp or heading away for an overnight adventure, camp gives children the opportunity to build independence, strengthen social skills, and explore new activities in a supportive environment. While families often focus on packing lists and registration forms, preparing children emotionally, socially, and safely for camp is equally important.

One of the best ways to support a successful camp experience is by helping children develop camp readiness skills before summer begins. Simple life skills such as dressing independently, organizing belongings, following routines, and asking for help when needed can help children feel more confident in a camp setting. Practicing transitions between activities, participating in group settings, and spending short periods away from home beforehand can also ease first-day nerves.

Social readiness plays a major role in helping children feel comfortable at camp. Camp environments are busy, active, and filled with opportunities for teamwork and friendship. Children benefit from practicing skills such as sharing space, listening to peers, taking turns, and communicating their needs appropriately. Parents can also prepare children by talking openly about what camp may look like, including loud dining halls, outdoor activities, shared spaces, and meeting new people.

One tool that can make an enormous difference for camp staff is an “All About Me” sheet. These personalized forms provide counsellors with valuable insight into how a child communicates, learns, and experiences the world. Rather than focusing only on medical or behavioural concerns, an effective “All About Me” sheet highlights a child’s strengths, interests, sensory needs, and support strategies.

For example, your “All About Me” sheet includes sections such as:

  • My strengths and things I do well
  • What I want you to know about me
  • How I communicate best
  • Things that bring me joy
  • My sensory needs
  • Things you can do to support me
  • How I learn best
  • Terms people use to describe how my brain works

This type of information can be incredibly helpful for camp counsellors. Knowing that a child may become overwhelmed in loud environments, benefits from visual learning, or needs extra transition time between activities allows staff to provide proactive support. Likewise, learning about a child’s interests, such as puzzles, drawing, animals, or nature, helps counsellors build trust and connection more quickly.

An “All About Me” sheet also encourages a strengths-based approach. Instead of focusing solely on challenges, it allows children to share who they are, what makes them feel safe, and how adults can help them succeed. This can be especially valuable for neurodivergent children, including autistic campers or children with sensory processing differences, who may experience camp environments differently than their peers.

If you’d like a template, visit our blog here for a free download- https://www.wondertreepractice.ca/post/all-about-me-supporting-neurodivergent-kids-at-camp

Safety at camp is another important conversation families should have before summer begins. Camps work hard to maintain safe environments through trained staff, supervision policies, emergency procedures, and health protocols. However, children also benefit from understanding basic camp safety rules themselves. Parents should review the importance of staying with their group, listening to counsellors, body privacy and safety and consent, wearing proper safety gear during activities, and speaking up if they feel uncomfortable or need help.

Because camp environments can be busy and overstimulating, it is important to discuss emotional safety as well. Children should know that it is okay to ask for quiet breaks, request clarification if they do not understand instructions, or tell an adult if they are feeling overwhelmed. Camp staff can often provide sensory-friendly supports such as quieter spaces, headphones, or visual schedules when they understand a child’s needs ahead of time.

For an overnight camp, additional preparation and precautions are helpful. Being away from home overnight can feel exciting but also emotional for many children. Practicing overnight stays with trusted family members beforehand can help build confidence and familiarity with sleeping away from home.

Parents should also pack thoughtfully and communicate clearly with camp staff. Labelling clothing, preparing comfort items, reviewing medication needs, and sharing information about routines or sensory preferences can make the transition smoother. Children who benefit from structure may feel more comfortable knowing what a typical camp day will look like before they arrive.

Most importantly, families should approach camp preparation with positivity and reassurance. Children often reflect the emotions of the adults around them. When parents speak confidently about camp and focus on the exciting opportunities ahead, children are more likely to feel capable and prepared.

With the right preparation, open communication, and supportive tools like an “All About Me” sheet, camp can become a safe, empowering, and unforgettable experience for every child.


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