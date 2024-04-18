Lord Dufferin IODE to host Orangeville mayor as guest speaker

April 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The not-for-profit women’s group, Lord Dufferin IODE, is hosting Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post at their upcoming meeting .

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on April 23 at the Lord Dufferin Centre (32 First St.) and provides residents with a way to connect with Mayor Post and ask questions in a relaxed setting.

“We are inviting people to come and hear what she has to say,” said Dori Ebel of the Lord Dufferin IODE. “We’ll be asking questions…. from a woman’s point of view, what do you see the future of small businesses in Orangeville? Where women can be more in the forefront?”

Ebel said they’ll also be asking questions about the future of the town and what Mayor Post hopes to accomplish during her time in office.

The meeting itself will be a light-hearted opportunity for people to learn more about Orangeville’s mayor.

“It’s going to be a relaxed setting, it’s more laid back, less pressure,” said Jessica Cereveny, president of the Lord Dufferin IODE.

While the women-run group has had many guest speakers over the years, they’ve never hosted the sitting mayor of Orangeville and are excited to hear what she has to say.

“She’s very involved in the community. She wants to speak and be present,” said Cereveny.

Mayor Lisa Post was elected into the position in October of 2022.

She served as a councillor during the 2018 to 2022 term of Orangeville council.

Anyone interested in joining the Lord Dufferin IODE can email LordDufferinIODE@gmail.com to inquire.

