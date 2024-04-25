Headline News

Lord Dufferin IODE now accepting pre-orders for 29th Annual Geranium Sale 

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Gardening season is fast approaching, and a local women-led not-for-profit organization is holding its yearly geranium sale to help people freshen up their gardens while supporting a good cause.

The Lord Dufferin IODE is holding its 29th Annual Geranium Sale, with organizers now taking pre-orders for the pick-up days at 10 and 10 Garden Centre (634026 Highway 10, Mono) on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Red, white, pink and orange Citronella Geraniums are available, and a flat of 10 plants is $40, or they are $7 each

To place an order call Dori at 519-941-1865 or Jessica at 519-307-2088 or email lorddufferin@gmail.com.

All the money raised through the plant sale helps support various charities in the community, such as Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Orangeville Public Library, Family Transition Place and the Orangeville Food Bank. The funds also help projects spearheaded by the Lord Dufferin IODE, like replacing the wooden nurse statute in front of the Lord Dufferin Centre that was vandalized in 2022.

In total, 4,000 plants are available, and if they sell out, the Lord Dufferin IODE will raise $7,000 to $8,000. 

“The money stays within the community. That’s the main thing,” said Lord Dufferin IODE member Dori Ebel, about the fundraiser. 

The sale is held with the help of 10 and 10 Garden Centre, which sells the Lord Dufferin IODE all the geraniums for the sale at a bulk price so they can be resold for a small profit to benefit the club and community. 

Ebel noted that the geranium sale has become a tradition in the community for many people who purchase a flat for their garden each year.

“We appreciate the constant loyalty of our customers, and we just would like them to keep thinking of IODE when they want geraniums,” she said. “We’ve been doing it for 28 years… and we’ve always been proud of our flowers.”

To learn more about the Lord Dufferin IODE or inquire to join, email lorddufferin@gmail.com.


