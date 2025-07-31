Local swimmer nets gold at provincial championships

By Brian Lockhart

Local competitive swimmer Matthew Blackwell brought home two gold and a silver medal at the Ontario Swim Championships.

The championship meet took place at the Toronto Pan Am Centre in Scarborough July 9-13.

In his first event on July 9, he swam in the 200 m Individual Medley in the 15/16 year-old category.

In that event, Blackwell took five seconds off of his personal best time in qualifying and took off another three seconds in the final. He finished fifth with a time of 2:12. That time qualified him for the Junior Olympics Trials in Montreal.

During July 11 competition, Blackwell won gold in the 100 m butterfly in the 15/16 year-old category and finished with a personal best of 55.50 seconds in the final and qualifying for the Senior Olympic Trials in Montreal next year.

Blackwell won another gold on July 14 in the 200 m butterfly in the 15/16 age category with a personal be time of 2.06.47. This was another Senior Olympics Trials qualifying time.

He also competed in the 4×100 Medley Relay for 15-year-olds and older and won the silver for the ESWIM team.

Blackwell will be in St. John’s from Aug. 8-17 as he has made Team Ontario and will be representing the province at the Canada Games.

