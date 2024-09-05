Local swimmer has success at Canadian Swim Championships

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local competitive swimmer Matthew Blackwell competed at the Canadian Swim Championships in Toronto on July 25-28 and finished with good results in all three of his solo events as well as in his relay events with team members.

Matthew won bronze in the 50m and 100m butterfly events and also made the A final of the 200m event where he finished in 10th place.

In the relay events, Matthew and his team finished fourth in the 4x100m freestyle relay, won bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay, and won gold in the 4x100m Medley relay event.

Matthew trains and competes with the Etobicoke Swim Club in Toronto at the Olympic-sized pool venue at Centennial Park.

The path to the Canadian Champions also led to competition at the provincial level where he also did well.

Matthew made the switch to the Etobicoke Club after the Orangeville Pool had to be closed for maintenance and he didn’t want to lose training time.

The move to the Etobicoke club means Matthew has been billeting with a local family in the area and is within walking distance of the pool.

His training schedule has also increased.

“I’m training 24 hours each week including in the pool and dry-land training,” Matthew explained. “I qualified for the nationals around a year ago.”

Prior to a serious competition, swimmers take a week off of training to rest, and Matthew goes on a special diet to help strengthen his body.

“In the relay, your competing with four of your teammates – they’re all from the same club,” Matthew said. “For the relay we can train on our own, but sometimes together to work on the relay take-overs.”

The takeover is the moment one swimmer touches the wall and the next person on the team starts their part of the race. If a swimmer enters the water too soon, the team can be disqualified.

As his career continues, Matthew is looking to the future and a possible bid to make the Olympic team. This is also the time when big universities are scouting talent.

“My entire life is pretty much leading up this this,” Matthew said of his training and the goals he hopes to accomplish in the sport.

Readers Comments (0)