General News

Local schools taking part in Winter Walk Month

February 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter 

Strap up your boots, and pump your tires. 

The Upper Grand District School Board is challenging students and staff to take more physically active forms of transportation to and from school throughout February as part of Winter Walk Month. 

“We’re encouraging students and staff to get moving whether it be walking or rolling to and from school or getting moving during breaks, there are so many fun activities you can participate in during the month,” the board said in a press release.

Every year, Ontario Active School Travel, a province-wide program dedicated to children’s mobility and health, organizes Winter Walk Month and Winter Walk Day (Feb. 7), which looks to encourage students and staff to walk or wheel for their commute between the classroom and home.

According to Ontario Active School Travel, choosing an active form of travel has many benefits including; healthier students, both physically and mentally; less traffic and pollution; safer school zones; and better academic performance. 

The school board has provided some activities that students and families can participate in during their trip to school, including:

  • Playing I Spy – Ontario Active School Travel has supplied some ‘I Spy’ activity cards online
  • Make the walk into a scavenger hunt – before the walk, make a list of items you may find on the walk and then look for them 
  • Take a picture while walking 
  • Look for animal tracks in the snow and talk about what animal they could be from 
  • Count road signs that you see and then discuss what they mean 

Participating Upper Grand schools will be celebrating by organizing special events throughout the month of February. Schools with bused students are encouraged to have staff and students walk around the school yard during break times. 

Upper Grand schools wishing to participate can register their events and celebrations with Ontario Active School Travel. 

For more information about Winter Walk Month and activities to take part in over the month, visit www.ontarioactiveschooltravel.ca


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Foundation receives $1 million anonymous donation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A patient at Headwaters Hospital has donated $1 million to the hospital’s charity organization, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, ...

New nonprofit aims to join local Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities together

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the local ...

Local sewing group comforts people around the world with handcrafted goods

By Danielle Williams   For more than 10 years, a group called the Salvation Stitchers, run through the New Hope Community Church in Orangeville, has been ...

From Renovation to Celebration: Mill St. branch of Orangeville Library to host grand reopening

The Orangeville Public Library is ready to celebrate the grand reopening of the Mill St. Branch. The branch officially reopened in November last year, following ...

Developer gets extension on Edgewood Valley subdivision; deputy mayor says town gets shafted

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council granted an extension to the next phase of the Edgewood Valley subdivision. The two-year draft approval ...

Long-time proponent of legalization opens Altered Nation Cannabis in downtown Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski A downtown business owner who’s long been associated with the marijuana industry, operating a headshop and counterculture boutique in Orangeville for over ...