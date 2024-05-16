Local resident helps connect seniors with needed services

By Brian Lockhart

An Orangeville resident is helping local seniors and caregivers connect with and understand services for older adults in Dufferin County.

Joanne Jordan, a Registered Social Worker, has created One Small Cog Seniors Services – a counselling and advocacy service.

One Small Cog Senior Services aims to play a vital role within the larger network of care partners, functioning to help improve the quality of life for older adults by teaming up with and bolstering the key people who care for them.

“I have been providing social work support for over 20 years, having worked in both some of the oldest and most prestigious (seniors homes), as well as opening the newest seniors homes in the GTA, before returning to work locally” Ms. Jordan explained. “I worked in retirement living, then doing Intensive Case Management for seniors through the Dufferin branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, and now consulting in long-term care.”

An active participant in the community, Ms. Jordan has been a member of the Mayor’s Seniors Advisory Committee, the Town of Orangeville’s Accessibility Committee, and Aging Well in Caledon and Dufferin’s group of resources and services. More recently she worked with two of the Ontario Health Team Hills of Headwaters Collaboratives’ working groups focusing on palliative care and bereavement.

“Another new collaborative initiative I’m happy to be a part of is highlighting the value of integrated care – which is what One Small Cog is all about,” Ms. Jordan explained. “With my extensive background and network, I have the understanding and experience to walk with caregivers of older adults as they navigate the network of supports. I can help you connect to services, proved a better understanding of the system, and offer hands-on assistance and supportive counselling as needed.”

The services help seniors who want to age safely at home.

You can learn more by visiting the Facebook page for One Small Cog Seniors’ Services.

