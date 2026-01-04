Headline News

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony.

The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award recipients were announced in a press release issued by Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) on Dec. 15.

The awards recognize Headwaters staff and volunteers who embody kindness, accountability, respect and teamwork.

“These awards honour the people who go above and beyond every day to support our patients, families, and colleagues,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of HHCC. “Our Headwaters Heroes remind us that health care is not only about clinical expertise, but also about compassion, collaboration, and community.”

She added, “The Headwaters Heroes Awards reflect the hospital’s commitment to recognizing the people who make health care extraordinary. Our award recipients inspire us every day. They remind us that true heroes are often those working behind the scenes, ensuring others can succeed.”

During the 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award Ceremony, the Kindness Award went to two hospital volunteers – Mike F. and Dan W.

“Mike and Dan are the welcoming faces behind the information desk every Tuesday morning. Their warmth, patience, and compassion set the tone for the day, ensuring patients and families feel supported,” reads HHCC’s press release. “Their dedication goes beyond their scheduled shifts, driven by genuine care for the community.”

The Accountability Award went to Diagnostic Imaging Technician Nicole B., who has elevated breast health care at Headwaters as a mammography senior.

“She led one of the most successful Breast Cancer Awareness months to date and represents the hospital regularly at community events. Nicole’s advocacy ensures patients have access to high-quality diagnostics close to home,” reads HHCC’s press release.

Dufferin County Paramedic Scott P. received the Respect Award, recognizing his professionalism, leadership and collaborative spirit.

“He created instructional videos to ease the transition to new technologies, contributes actively to the Paramedic Action Committee, and is known for his relentless pursuit of excellence, strengthening both his team and the community,” reads HHCC’s press release.

The Teamwork Award went to Eric C. and Pantera P., both of whom work as senior financial analysts at Headwaters.

“Eric and Pantera are known as a powerhouse duo,” reads HHCC’s press release. “Their collaboration and expertise support leaders across the hospital, from capital projects to funding analysis. Their partnership exemplifies trust, accountability, and innovation, elevating the performance of the teams they serve.”

The IT Team at Headwaters received the Shield of Heroes Award.

“The IT Team are celebrated as the ‘glue’ that holds the organization together. Their tireless support, knowledge-sharing, and problem-solving ensure smooth operations across the hospital. Their teamwork and positivity embody all of Headwaters’ values,” reads HHCC’s press release.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Year in Review 2025

Attention Readers!  For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second ...

Orangeville council enjoyed much success in 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s council hit its stride over the last year. And Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said that’s indicated by the commencement of long-awaited ...

‘We can’t keep up with the demand’: Orangeville Food Bank struggles with rising usage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity. A new record of 1,600 people ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Theatre Orangeville reflects on 2025 and looks ahead to 2026

By Joshua Drakes It may come as no surprise that 2025 has been a busy year for Theatre Orangeville. From mainstage productions to youth programming, ...