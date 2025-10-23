Local dentist helps launch National Dental Care Day

By Brian Lockhart

Dr. Raj Khanuja, who owns Headwaters Dental in Orangeville as well as several other clinics in Ontario, has spearheaded a campaign to provide dental care for those who have trouble affording it.

Dr. Khanuja started doing a day of free dental care at his clinics to help those who can’t afford to have their teeth looked after.

He was inspired several years ago after a patient brought her son in for some dental work, but neglected to have her own teeth checked, explaining she could either pay for hockey equipment for her son, or her dental work, but not both.

After hosting several successful clinics, Dr. Khanuja decided to urge other dentists to offer the same service once a year in their communities.

The result was the launch of National Dental Care Day on Oct. 10, 2025.

A special presentation was held in Brampton on Oct. 10 to light the Flame of Compassion and announce that the movement is spreading across the country.

The movement’s motto is ‘One Chair, One Day, One Nation.’

“We placed compassion in a dental chair, and called it service,” Dr. Khanuja said during the launch ceremony. “The light that began in one place, has spread across the entire country. This is a movement called National Dental Care Day. This is rooted in three simple, powerful words – compassion, dignity, service. Our volunteer doctors, assistants, hygienists, and staff, you are the heartbeat of this day. Your hands heal but your hearts inspire.”

An increasing number of dentists across the country are volunteering their time and skills in their communities to help those who are less fortunate, and would otherwise be unable to afford or receive dental care.

