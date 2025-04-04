Local arts organizations pull ahead to secure three of the five Rotary Community Choice Grants

It was an exciting race to the top. In the hours and minutes leading up to the voting deadline on March 24, four organizations jockeyed for the lead in the Rotary Community Choice Grants.

In the end, all four – Theatre Orangeville, Joyful Sound Gospel Choir, Orangeville Show Chorus and the Orangeville Otters – each received a $3,000 grant.

The final grant recipient, selected by the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands, was the Headwaters Food & Farming Alliance.

“Big congratulations to the five winners of this year’s Rotary Community Choice Grants,” said Rotary Orangeville Highlands Club President Len Meyer. “The top four really pulled out all the stops, getting their supporters, friends, families… the whole community… to vote for them. It was inspirational to see the level of engagement this year.”

“As far as we’re concerned, every local charity and nonprofit that was nominated is a winner. Their outstanding service makes our community one of the best places to live and do business,” added Meyer.

In total, almost 4,000 votes were cast. Here is what the five $3,000 grants will be supporting:

Theatre Orangeville – Creative Partners On Stage – the grant will be used to engage neuro-diverse adults in partnership with Community Living Dufferin in performing original scripted work on stage in front of a live audience. https://www.theatreorangeville.ca/

Orangeville Show Chorus – Welcomes singers of all backgrounds and nationalities to join them in sharing the joy of barbershop harmony. The grant will be used to replace their 10-year-old costumes with new ones for their performances. https://osc.choirgenius.com/

10-year-old costumes with new ones for their performances. https://osc.choirgenius.com/

Joyful Sound Gospel Choir – The grant will fund this Orangeville-based gospel choir, made up of 40 members from all age groups and diverse cultures, as they perform for free at local events and places of worship. https://www.joyfulsoundgospel.ca/

– The grant will fund this Orangeville-based gospel choir, made up of 40 members from all age groups and diverse cultures, as they perform for free at local events and places of worship. https://www.joyfulsoundgospel.ca/ Orangeville Otters Swim Club – The Para Program – the grant will assist with the purchase of necessary equipment and the development of unique training strategies to integrate current and new para swimmers into the club.

https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/canoott/page/home

Headwaters Food & Farming Alliance – Their Farm to School initiative offers experiential learning for Dufferin-Caledon students through programs that develop food literacy, kitchen skills and spark a lifelong positive relationship with food.

