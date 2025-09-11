General News

Local animal centre seeking foster volunteers for vulnerable animals who need a second chance

September 11, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

Foster volunteers are urgently needed at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

With children returning to school and the house a little quieter, the local animal centre is seeking people who can provide loving care to animals that need extra support before they’re ready for adoption.

“Fostering not only gives an animal in need a loving home, it also brings joy, companionship, and purpose to the foster family,” says Julie Woods, manager of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “It’s a meaningful way to fill an empty house – and heart – while making a life-changing difference.”

Foster care is provided to animals that are too young, sick, injured, under-socialized, or stressed to thrive in an animal centre environment.

Foster care volunteers provide a temporary home for dogs and cats that need a little extra help learning new behaviours. They also care for animals with medical needs, such as those taking medication or recovering from surgery.

Volunteers support pregnant dogs and help care for their puppies after birth as well, with bottle feeding and round-the-clock care.

To foster an animal, volunteers must have no other cats or dogs in their home already.

To apply to become a foster volunteer and change an animal’s life, visit ontariospca.ca/foster

“As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of volunteers and donors,” reads a press release from the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “If you’re not in a position to foster, please consider making a donation to help provide care and shelter to animals in need.”

Donations can be provided online at ontariospca.ca/donate.


