Legion member honoured with Poppy Chair of the Year Award

April 13, 2023 · 0 Comments

Local Royal Canadian Legion member Chuck Simpson has been named Poppy Chair of the Year for the Legion’s District E. The award was presented at the recent District E convention in Barrie.

“This was quite the shock to me,” said Comrade Simpson. He was quick to acknowledge, “For me to get this award, it is not just me. There were a great many people who came out in support of the Poppy Campaign. It was a major team effort – plain and simple.”

Among the group Simpson thanked are the Legion members, the cadets from

85 Tornado Air Cadet Squadron from Grand Valley, the cadets from 1849 Army Cadet Corps here in Orangeville, fellow citizens from the local area (including Mayor Lisa Post), the many, stores, schools, churches and businesses, OPP, Fire, and EMS who allowed Legion members to canvass in their establishments and place poppy counter boxes for everyone’s use.

It was a true community effort with so many canvassing, dropping off and picking up poppy boxes, ordering supplies, rolling coins and depositing the money to the great deal of paper work completed to get this event going.

“This was a team effort,“ said Simpson, “leading to a successful Poppy Campaign which will allow us to support our Veterans and their families. Again, I thank all for your support and effort and I am looking forward to this year’s upcoming campaign.”

Comrade Simpson has served as the local Poppy Chair for many years and, in addition, currently serves as First Vice President of Orangeville’s Legion

Readers Comments (0)