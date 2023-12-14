Leaking basement at Orangeville Seniors Centre set for repairs with $100,000 grant

On Dec. 8, local MPP Sylvia Jones met with the team at the Orangeville Seniors Centre to hear more about the $106,400 capital improvement grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that was used to excavate around one side of the building and replace weeping tile, drainage outlets and apply water proofing to the foundation wall. This project was completed in early November 2023 and will give seniors in our community with a safe place to conduct their activities for years to come.

“This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation to repair and prevent water damage on the lower level of the Orangeville Seniors Centre is great news for many seniors in our community,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. This funding will improve and preserve the building while ensuring that the space remains safe for all seniors.”

In addition to the close to 600 members of the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre, the Centre is used by a variety of community organizations for meetings and celebrations. Thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Town of Orangeville, Seniors will be able to enjoy meeting at the Centre for social, recreational and educational programs.

“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated,” said William Lynch, President of the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre. “This grant has allowed needed repairs to be made. Our lower level will be dry next Spring and now our shuffle board players, yoga classes and tai chi participants can confidently and safely enjoy using the space.”

The Orangeville and District Seniors Centre is committed to maintaining this space and ensuring that it remains in good repair so future generations of seniors can enjoy the recreational activities that keep them safe, healthy and active in our community.” If you are interested in joining the seniors centre or to enquire about renting the space for your next large family event, please visit the website at orangevilleseniorscentre.com The Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community proje

