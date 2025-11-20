Last chance for holiday cheer: Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie fundraiser ends Friday

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The clock is ticking, and Tim Hortons lovers looking to support a local charity have until Friday, Nov. 23, to place their orders for the annual Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign.

All five Orangeville Tim Hortons locations are participating and have selected Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Dufferin to be the recipient of funds raised through this year’s campaign.

With each cookie sold, 100 per cent of their revenue is being split 50/50 between the local BBBS and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which sends underprivileged children to summer camps throughout the year.

To mark the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign’s launch on Monday, Nov. 17, children who participate in BBBS Dufferin helped decorate cookies at the Orangeville Shopping Centre’s Tim Hortons (150 First St.). The children were joined by Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Councillor Debbie Sherwood and BBBS Dufferin Executive Director Nancy Stallmach, who rolled up their sleeves to ice multiple batches of cookies.

“We don’t receive a lot of government funding, so every year we have to raise the money we need to create the mentoring matches that we create,” explained Stallmach. “This is really going to help us. It’s a huge boost.”

The split between BBBS Dufferin and the Tim Hortons Foundation is particularly complementary this year, as the local organization has helped Tim’s select disadvantaged youth from Dufferin County to enjoy a camp experience since its inception.

The local BBBS matches kids facing adversity with a caring adult mentor who spends time with them once a week or biweekly.

“They build a relationship of trust and support, and it has a huge impact on the child’s life, both in the short term and the long term,” explained Stallmach.

She said she’s very thankful to be selected as this year’s recipient of the Smile Cookie Fund and encourages Orangeville residents to stop by a local Tim Hortons to purchase one.

“It’s going to a great cause, and the cookies are also very tasty, so it’s a win-win,” Stallmach shared.

After decorating some cookies, Post shared her thoughts on Tim’s annual Smile Cookie Campaign with the Citizen.

“Tim Hortons and specifically the Smile Cookie Program really helps a lot of our local organizations. The Spring Smile Cookie Campaign supports the (local) hospital, and the winter one supports multiple different charities,” said Post, who worked at Orangeville’s First Street Tim Hortons through high school.

“At this time, the economy is tough, so not for profits are struggling. This is a great way to support a fundraiser and receive delicious cookies at the same time.”

Also present at the smile cookie launch was Post’s former boss, Krista Goudreault, owner of the Orangeville Shopping Centre Tim’s, along with two others in town. She reflected on the program and its importance in the community.

“[Tim Horton’s] started the Smile Cookie campaign in 1996, and it was so successful that we’re now doing it twice a year,” said Goudreault, whose sister owns the other two Tim’s locations in Orangeville, and as a family, has run them for over 40 years.

Nationwide, Tim’s store owners choose their recipient for the holiday campaign, selecting a different one each year.

“This year’s campaign is particularly cool because the (local) Big Brothers and Big Sisters has helped us since its inception to find the local kids to go to camp, so it’s a really great pairing,” Goudreault enthused.

There are seven camps across Canada and the United States that provide an amazing experience for the youth sent to them, according to Goudreault.

In the past, Goudreault and her sister have supported the Orangeville Food Bank and local SPCA through their Tim Hortons locations’ Smile Cookie Campaigns.

The holiday campaign was off to a strong start on Monday, Nov. 17, with 2,000 cookies already sold through pre-orders at local businesses.

Post said she’d encourage residents to stop by a local Tim’s and support the campaign.

“It’s only a week, and the cookies are delicious, so come and get them while they’re still here,” Post smiled.

