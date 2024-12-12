Kal Tire donates $10,000 to Orangeville Food Bank ahead of the holidays

December 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The spirit of giving is strong in Dufferin County.

The Orangeville Food Bank announced it received a $10,000 donation from Kal Tire in a press release on Dec. 6.

Kal Tire will soon be opening a new distribution and manufacturing facility in Amaranth and is introducing itself to the community by helping fight against food insecurity.

“Our new facility in Amaranth marks an exciting step forward, and it’s important to us that we begin this new chapter by giving back to the community that has welcomed us so warmly,” said Cam Johnson, senior vice president of Kal Tire. “Supporting the Orangeville Food Bank aligns with our core values and is a meaningful way for us to help ensure no one in the community goes without a meal.”

The Orangeville Food Bank said in its press release that the donation will help stock its shelves and alleviate the stress of families struggling to purchase food this time of year.

“We are so incredibly grateful for our community partnerships. Without the support from local businesses, we would not be able to open our doors every day to serve our community,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager for the Orangeville Food Bank.

The $10,000 donation is part of Kal Tire’s ongoing commitment to the communities it operates in.

“Through partnerships with organizations like Orangeville Food Bank, the company aims to make a lasting, positive impact,” said the food bank’s press release.

In a speech at the Orangeville Food Bank on Dec. 6, Johnson noted the not-for-profit organization’s importance in the community.

“We know that food banks are essential pillars of support, especially during these challenging times, and this donation reflects our commitment to helping everyone in our community have access to the essentials they need. We hope this contribution will make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families who rely on the Orangeville Food Bank and inspire further support across the region,” said Johnson.

“But this is just the beginning. As we establish our roots in Amaranth, we’re looking forward to many more opportunities to work alongside local organizations and community leaders, offering our support and fostering meaningful change together.”s

