Sports

Junior C Northmen split the weekend with a win and a loss

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Northmen started the weekend off strong, delivering a 16-7 win over Six Nations, but came up short when they were up against Fergus the following night.

It was a strong start for the Northmen in Friday’s game when the Six Nations Stealth came to Tony Rose Arena on Friday, May 10.

The Orangeville squad scored six first-period goals versus two from Six Nations, which pretty much determined the rest of the game.

Orangeville’s Holton Marshall started off the scoring early in the first period. Marshall got a hat trick in the first after scoring two more before the buzzer sounded to end the period.

Other first-period Orangeville goals came from Kevin Henhawk, Josh Presley, and Daniel Dorval.

In the second period, the Northmen outscored Six Nations 8-4 for a 14-7 lead with one period remaining.

The Northmen managed to shut down the Six Nations attack in the final period while scoring two more for the night for a 16-7 win.

The Northmen were on the road for the second game of the weekend when they were up against the Fergus Thistles on Saturday, May 11.

Orangeville moved into a 3-2 lead in the first period on goals from Jack Fitzpatrick, Logan Marshall, and Holton Marshall.

The second period turned into a disaster for the Northmen when Fergus scored 11 unanswered goals for a 13-3 lead with one period left to play.

The Northmen managed to get their act together in the third period but it was too late. Orangeville outscored Fergus 4-1 in the final frame but had no realistic chance of getting back into the game.

The final was 14-7 for the Thistles.

After the weekend, the Junior C Northmen are in second place in the Western Conference with a 4-2-1 record and nine points.

The Northmen will return to Tony Rose Arena on Friday, May 17, when they will host the Wilmot Wild.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.


