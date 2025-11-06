General News

Information sessions coming to Orangeville Library for Make a Will Month

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

November is Make A Will Month, and an upcoming event at the Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street Branch will help residents in achieving this sometimes daunting task.

A free information session, in partnership with the Ontario Bar Association (OBA), will be held at the library on Thursday, Nov. 27, starting at 2 p.m.

The OBA is leading an awareness campaign through November, with similar information sessions led by OBA lawyers taking place across the province.

“Every year Make A Will Month mobilizes OBA members provincewide in a shared mission to help Ontarians understand how important having an up-to-date will, prepared with the personalized attention of a lawyer, is to preserving their wishes and preventing unnecessary complications,” said OBA President Katy Commisso.

“These free sessions are about more than providing practical legal information — they’re about community engagement that empowers people to take steps that will truly protect their family, their legacy, and their peace of mind.”

The OBA noted the importance of writing a valid will, as fewer than half of Canadians currently have one, according to a 2023 RBC Royal Trust/National Institute on Ageing report.

The report shows only 48 per cent of Canadians have a will, and just 34 per cent of people ages 35-54 have one. As well, 65 per cent of Canadians do not have a power of attorney.

“Not understanding the fundamentals or knowing where to start were cited as key barriers, but the result is that too many people are leaving how loved ones are cared for after death or incapacity largely to chance,” reads a press release from the OBA on Make a Will Month.

There are several considerations for Canadians without a properly drafted will, according to the OBA.

These considerations include estranged or blended-family relationships. There is often the assumption that everything goes to the spouse or children of someone who passes. However, when there is a common-law partner, step-children, or open-ended family structures, the default rules do not always reflect people’s wishes.

With respect to digital asset legacies, such as eBay or cryptocurrency accounts, many Canadians have assets that could disappear if not properly linked to an estate plan.

Cross-border and global holdings are another consideration.

“With Canadians increasingly living abroad, owning property overseas or holding foreign investments, having a will, and legal advice, that addresses multiple jurisdictions can make a big difference,” said the OBA.

Dependency and capacity issues can also impact a person’s will.

“If a person becomes incapacitated, or has dependants with a disability, the legal judgement, empathy and assessment that a lawyer brings become critical,” said the OBA.

Out-of-date documents can also create risks. The OBA noted the importance of keeping everything up to date regarding marriage, divorce, children, digital asset growth, and new business ventures.

“Making a will isn’t a one-time checkbox,” said Lisa Toner, chair of the OBA’s Trusts and Estates Law Section Executive. “It’s about having relevant conversations, understanding your current reality, and getting the help that will translate those, often complex, circumstances and intentions into clear legal instructions. Lawyers can offer individuals the sense of calm and confidence that comes with knowing their affairs have been handled with the utmost knowledge and care.”

To register for the free information session at the Orangeville Public Library, visit orangevillelibrary.ca/Make-a-Will-Presentation-Nov-27-2025.


