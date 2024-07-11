Inevitably distracted?

By Constance Scrafield

There is plenty of driving for us during the festival season and we dodge the highways as much as reasonable. It does not always make sense, however, to stick to the country roads and is not always possible. So, we tough it out and listen to the traffic reports as we go.

There are too many times on beautiful sunny days, during the day, when the roads are clear and dry and the traffic is not too heavy, that – never mind the good conditions, reports of terrible multi car crashes come over the radio.

Why are cars equipped with distracted driving? You must not and ought not text, talk on the phone, eat, do paperwork, argue with your passengers, smoke (!), drink while driving but what worries me are the relatively new screens in the front of vehicles, with their loads of information.

Let us begin by admitting my knowledge of cars is relatively limited. I do understand the theory of how to change a tire, having seen it done any number of times. Checking the oil and by George! having discovered that where to pour oil in, is that big knob that says something like “pour oil in here!” They don’t all necessarily have an exclamation mark.

Anyway. I can drive the darn things but I never, ever drink and drive, specifically because the lines on the road tend to wobble even if I were to consume the least that’s legal.

Currently, my little vehicle is rather elderly but the idea of buying a newer model, computerized and bearing one of those information centre screens worries me.

Researching this subject a little informed us the largest “12 inch Driver Information Centre” has a total of 32 points of interest to advise the driver, providing intimate information about all aspects of the vehicle, much of which will be beyond the usual driver’s needs or knowledge. For sure the driver should not be learning these details while negotiating with traffic at 120 kph.

Also, there are videos and recordings available – as someone almost jokingly but not erroneously suggested, “you can watch a movie on those screens.”

Imagine a film of horror, humour or passion entertaining the driver and maybe a passenger while dashing along a 400 highway. The police have informed the public that the majority of highway crashes nowadays are due to distracted driving – Men in Black, anyone?

Highways have always been death traps anyway and some examples of competitive driving one frequently sees hardly need those drivers to be further distracted to be a risk on the road.

And what about parking lots? Environmental Defence and any other authorities on the subject you care to consult tell us that only 7 per cent of Canada is arable land. That is not very much land to grow what is needed to provide this country’s rapidly increasing population with food. Shall we actually import all our food because we are in love with parking lots and housing that is clearly not affordable?

It must have once appeared that there is plenty of land to build the seemingly endless but ridiculous strip malls everywhere, with acres and acres of parking lots, all bordered by one storey shops and “mega” stores. Yet, there is not enough farmland and those parking lots should largely be planted with fruit and shade trees, while the shops should be housed in multi-storey buildings.

What is clear is that we have to stop eating up farmland and destroying the environment with new highways. There has been a long-time call for better public transit, wiser use of existing highways and, by the way, it is very well known and agreed that shipping and travel by train is much more economical and environmentally friendly.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “The Transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gases (GHG) at 27% of the total emissions from the economy…”

The government of Canada tells us that Canada has “…more than 46,000 kilometres of tracks,” and that “the rail transport industry generates approximately $10 billion per year—95% of which comes from rail freight operations …”

Approximately five percent comes from commuter, intercity travel and tourist rail service.

We have to start living more conscientiously, thriftily and with true wisdom. The gorging and gouging first and foremost of the tremendous wealth of good land and fabulous wildlife both flora and fauna has to stop. They are not expendable but precious. Our abuse of our land and air is imbecilic and unnecessary. We are not crowded yet, like Europe, but it is certainly time we learned from the Europeans how to live wisely and enjoy our lives better.

Our society is far too addicted to “stuff” and not nearly interested enough in life. Life is not about numbers; it’s about breathing well.

