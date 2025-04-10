Letters to the Editor

Increased coyote presence 

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

There have been a lot of recent news reports about an increased coyote presence in downtown Toronto’s Liberty Village. These news reports started to appear not long after the construction and/or destruction began at Ontario Place. The 155-acre Ontario Place site was an oasis for wildlife and humans alike for many decades. The 865 trees sheltered many bird species, foxes, rabbits, mink and coyotes with countless squirrels and rodents.

Under the cover of darkness, this oasis was destroyed. All 865 mature trees were removed, bulldozed and sent through the wood chippers. It was turned into a 155-acre moonscape.

All the wildlife had lost their homes or were bulldozed into the ground. Birds were seen circling the destroyed oasis the next morning. Coyotes lost their home and a major source of food. The coyotes had to find another food source without other rival coyotes defending their own territories.

The coyotes found Liberty Village with no rivals. They survive on discarded food, road kill, rats and stray cats. The desperate coyotes are resorting to snatching small dogs from their owners in the middle of the day. This is not normal coyote behaviour.

People Really Need to Educate Themselves

Coyotes are very resilient intelligent animals. For well over a century, we have tried to remove and cull the coyote from North America. The coyote population has only increased in this time.

When a coyote population is depleted by culling, the female will begin compensatory reproduction. This means the female coyote will alter its reproductive output and have bigger litters.

Also once an area of coyotes is completely cleared it is almost immediately filled by coyotes from neighbouring areas. This is called compensatory immigration.

Decades of scientific research have proven that practices like culling and relocation are ineffective at controlling coyote populations.

Continuing this practice is just cruelty. The short-sighted development of the 155-acre Ontario Place site is a major factor in the increased coyote presence in downtown Toronto’s Liberty Village. 

WE JUST NEED TO LEARN HOW TO LIVE WITH THEM.

The coyote issues in Toronto’s Liberty Village will be minor compared to another shortsighted environmental catastrophe that is being pushed by the short-term economic interests of the Ford government and well-connected sprawl developers. The proposed 52-kilometre Highway 413 project will bulldoze over 2,400 acres of prime farmlands, thousands of trees, wetlands and all the ecosystems within it. All the wildlife will be displaced or bulldozed into the ground just like Ontario Place. 

This means hundreds of coyotes will be looking for homes in communities like Mississauga, Georgetown, Brampton, Bolton, Woodbridge, and Vaughan. They will experience the same issues with coyotes that Toronto’s Liberty Village is dealing with right now but on a much more massive scale.

Coyotes are not the problem; we are the problem.

Every taxpayer in Ontario will pay $2.2 billion for the spa at Ontario Place and an estimated 10 billion for the Highway 413 project. This $12.2 billion price tag will be minuscule compared to the cost to our future generations’ quality of life. 

People don’t have to love coyotes and farmers must protect their livestock from them but it is long overdue for us to commit to educating ourselves about how to coexist with the coyote and all the wildlife with which we share this earth.

Remember what we do to the earth, we do to ourselves.

Terry Brooker 

Orangeville


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono council addresses Fieldstone traffic concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS Commercial traffic and speeding motorists have become bothersome in the Fieldstone neighbourhood of Mono off Highway 9. Mono resident Ankur Arora asked ...

Butter Tart Festival to bring bakers across the region to Orangeville’s Alder Street Recreation Centre

By Joshua Drakes Butter tart lovers, mark your calendars — Orangeville’s Butter Tart Festival is set for May 3. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ...

Local arts organizations pull ahead to secure three of the five Rotary Community Choice Grants

It was an exciting race to the top. In the hours and minutes leading up to the voting deadline on March 24, four organizations jockeyed ...

Local Peavey Mart closes permanently, hits the real estate market

By JAMES MATTHEWS The building that houses Orangeville’s soon-to-be-closed Peavey Mart is on the market. For the asking price of a cool $8 million, you ...

Residents invited to participate in Earth Day Tree Planting at Mill Creek

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is holding an Earth Day Tree Planting in Orangeville on April 26. “Join us as we plant native trees and shrubs ...

Orangeville strengthens Bee City status with pollinator conservation efforts

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is creating a buzz about local bee habitat. In fact, council asked municipal staff during its March 24 meeting to ...

Fight food insecurity in Dufferin County with the 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

By Sam Odrowski As the snow melts and season changes, many residents welcome the return of opportunities for outdoor exercise. Some of the best ways ...

Former Town of Orangeville employees’ personal information impacted by cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27. Orangeville’s CAO David Smith told ...

Snap election called as federal government seeks mandate to respond U.S trade war

By Sam Odrowski A snap election has been called for April 28 by Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, 59, was named Liberal Party ...

County of Dufferin extends Orangeville to Shelburne transit service for three more months

By Paula Brown Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have access to the service as ...