Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub launches in Orangeville

January 29, 2026

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville has been selected as one of 28 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs in Ontario. The provincial government announced $550 million to open the 28 new hubs in March, and on Jan. 23, a celebration marking the opening of the local hub was held with Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP). Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, and HART Hub partners were in attendance.

The local hub is operated by SHIP and improves access to treatment services for people with unstable housing, mental health challenges, and addictions. The hub also offers social services and employment support.

“Our government is delivering on its promise to build a stronger, more connected system of mental health and addictions care that better reflects the needs of communities and focuses on lasting recovery,” said Jones, who’s also the Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health. “The opening of this new HART Hub will ensure that those struggling with mental health and addictions challenges in Orangeville and across Dufferin County can access compassionate care and support services that prioritizes their path to recovery and strengthens community safety.”

While the Dufferin HART Hub is now open and offering services in Orangeville at the Edelbrock Centre (30 Centre St.), a satellite site in Shelburne will soon launch. A mobile clinic will follow in the spring to expand access to care throughout the region.

“Dufferin County is committed to working with our partners like SHIP, other local agencies and the Province of Ontario to ensure those most vulnerable in our community have access to the essential services that they need, when they need them,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “The new HART Hub will provide local access to mental health, addiction and housing supports so that our community members get the care they need, right here in Dufferin. We are grateful to the province for this investment and look forward to continuing to work together to address housing instability, quality care and community safety in Dufferin County.”

The HART Hub, operated by SHIP, delivers services through a collaborative network of clinical, social service, and care providers working together to connect people with the supports they need, when they need them.

In addition to the services previously mentioned, the local hub provides primary care, basic needs support (food and hygiene products), transitional beds, and supportive housing services.

“HART Hubs are about meeting people where they are and connecting them to the care and supports they need,” said Vijay Thanigasalam, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “By expanding services in Dufferin County, we’re helping more individuals access treatment and recovery closer to home, while strengthening partnerships that make a real difference in communities.”

HART Hubs will not offer safer supply, supervised drug consumption, or needle exchange programs. The focus is on treatment and recovery.

“As the operator of the HART Hub in Dufferin, SHIP is proud to work alongside community and health system partners to deliver integrated, compassionate, and recovery focused supports for individuals experiencing mental health challenges, addiction and housing instability,” said SHIP CEO Susan Doyle.

“The HART Hub represents a fundamentally different approach that meets people where they are, connects them to coordinated care, and supports pathways to stability and long-term housing, while advancing the core priorities of Dufferin’s safety and wellbeing plan. SHIP is grateful for the province’s leadership and investment and looks forward to continuing this important work in Orangeville, Shelburne and across Dufferin County.”

