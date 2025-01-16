Homeless encampment in Orangeville catches fire

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside Orangeville Fire Services, responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in Orangeville last Friday (Jan. 10).

Just before 4 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a fully engulfed homeless encampment near First Street.

No injuries were reported.

Orangeville Fire Services were able to put out the flames and confirm there were no safety concerns.

Dufferin OPP said it would like to thank the multiple members of the public who placed calls to emergency services in relation to this fire.

With cold weather posing many risks to homeless people through the winter, they are encouraged to attend the Out of the Cold, run by Choices Shelter and Support Services at 20 Town Line.

The program operates from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on any evening where temperatures fall below -5°C.

This program partners with the County of Dufferin and the Town of Orangeville to try and assist in providing shelter to encourage people living unhoused to come inside, out of the cold.

Participants of the Out of the Cold program are provided with a bed, pillows and blankets. They also have access to showers and laundry. Dinner and breakfast are provided as well.

The program began on Nov. 1 and will continue until March 31.

