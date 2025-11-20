Holiday weekends await at Downtown Orangeville’s Joy and Lights Festival

November 20, 2025

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Christmas cheer is spreading far and near as Downtown Orangeville expands its Joy and Lights Festival over two weekends.

Nov. 21 to 23 will feature the Merry and Bright Weekend, while the Firelight and Frost Weekend is planned for Nov. 28 to 30. The festival will feature a variety of Christmas activities, shopping experiences, live entertainment and community events for residents to enjoy.

Downtown Orangeville Executive Director Alison Scheel told the Citizen the two festive weekends are “one of the most magical times of the year” for the community.

“From the sparkling Tree Lighting to the bustling Very Merry Holiday Market, the Town of Orangeville’s Santa Claus Parade, live entertainment, and visits with Santa, there’s a real sense of joy and community spirit everywhere you turn. It’s a weekend where neighbours come together, families make memories, and the whole town truly shines.”

Merry and Bright Weekend (Nov. 21 to 23)

On Friday, Nov. 21, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Orangeville Town Hall will run in conjunction with Starlight Shopping along Broadway and Mill St.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will begin around 7 p.m., with a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by David Nairn, performances from local groups, carollers, and winter characters.

Locally owned and operated Dufferin DJs will be spinning Christmas tunes and all-time favourites before and after the tree lighting.

After the Christmas Tree begins glowing bright, Santa Claus will be set up on Mill St., and the Very Merry Holiday Market on Second St. will run from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

The market also runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Local businesses in Orangeville’s downtown will also feature extended shopping hours.

In addition to Santa Claus, Mill St. will feature live entertainment and a Fireside Family Lounge on Friday. At the same time, Broadway will have roving entertainment for the community to enjoy.

The action doesn’t stop there. The Santa Claus Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, beginning at the intersection of Hansen Blvd. and First St., travelling up First St. to Broadway, turning onto Broadway, and ending at its intersection with Fourth St.

There will be pre-parade performances on Broadway, and Santa Claus will return to Mill St. for visits with families before boarding his sleigh and travelling along the parade route.

Firelight and Frost Weekend (Nov. 28 to 30)

The festive joy continues the following weekend, with an outdoor skating rink on Mill Street in partnership with Prevail Activations, visits with Santa, and Starlight Shopping on Firelight Friday. Later in the evening, as the night falls, there will be a fire show beneath glowing lights on Mill St.

Broadway will also have Starlight Shopping and Holiday Window Gazing, and Second St. will feature a Fireside Sips Lounge.

The Very Merry Holiday Market on Second St. will be back, running from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to. 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Spectacle and Celebration on Saturday features a full day of festivities.

“Watch as artists carve shimmering ice sculptures, enjoy a free skate on Mill Street, make your own lantern at a creative workshop, then join the enchanting Lantern Parade through downtown,” reads a press release from Downtown Orangeville.

Fireside Sips will also return to Second St. on Saturday, along with free skating, ice sculptures, the Fireside Family Lounge, and visits with Santa on Mill St..

Broadway will be the location of the Lantern Parade, a Window Decorating Contest, and Festive Shopping.

Family Fun Day on Sunday is the final day of holiday magic for the Joy and Light Festival.

Second St. will have meet and greets with festive characters, a Santa’s Workshop, and the return of Fireside Sips.

Mill St. will again offer free skating, visits with Santa, a Fireside Family Lounge, and Library Storytime.

“Downtown Orangeville turns up the cheer with Firelight & Frost Weekend so gather your loved ones, bundle up, and experience two weekends of holiday cheer, local charm, and unforgettable memories,” said Scheel.

For more information and full schedules of all the events, visit DowntownOrangeville.ca.

