Headwaters to hold fundraising hike to support fight against breast cancer

By Sam Odrowski

A new fundraiser for Headwaters Health Care Foundation is coming to the region in October.

The inaugural Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monora Park Pavilion (500 Monora Park Rd, Mono).

“Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer is an opportunity for our community to come together and get moving, have fun, and support cancer care at Headwaters,” said Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO K.C. Carruthers. “We’re excited to launch this new event, and we look forward to making a difference for patients who rely on our hospital for their cancer care.”

The most common cancer for women is breast cancer. Globally, someone receives a diagnosis once every two minutes.

Since the government does not provide funding to purchase medical equipment at Headwaters Health Care Centre, almost every piece of technology used for cancer screening is funded by community donations.

Money raised from the Hike to Fight Breast Cancer will be used to purchase and maintain such equipment.

Anybody interested in participating in the hiuke can register individually or create a team.

The early-bird cost of registration is $25 per person, available now until Sept. 6. From Sept. 6 to Oct. the registration fee will go up to $35.

The registration fee includes an event t-shirt (as long as registration is completed prior to Sept. 19), as well as complimentary post hike BBQ.

There are three routes available for the hike, based on participants preferences – 1km, 2km or 5km.

After registering, participants can create their own fundraising pages to be shared with family and friends to encourage pledges.

Prizes will be awarded for the individual who fundraises the most and team who fundraises the most will be awarded with prizes.

To register, please visit hhcfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/hiketofight

