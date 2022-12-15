Headline News

Headwaters receiving nearly $2 million for hospital upgrades

December 15, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter 

Two health care facilities in Dufferin County are receiving more than $2.1 million in funding from the provincial government to support critical upgrades and repairs.  

Dufferin-Caledon MPP and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones announced the funding during a news conference at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) in Orangeville on Dec. 9. 

“For over 25 years Headwaters Health staff and volunteers have provided high-quality healthcare close to home,” said Jones. “Our government’s investment to improve hospital infrastructure, enhance patient experience and increase capacity ensure our community will continue to receive world-class care for years to come, right here in Dufferin County.” 

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be receiving $1.86 million from the provincial government’s Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.  

Kim Delahunt, president and CEO at Headwaters, said the investment will help the hospital upgrade some of its critical areas in need. 

“We have to be able to depend on our building when providing patient care as well as provide for a safe environment for people who work and volunteer here,” said Delahunt. 

Headwaters has an extensive list of both short and long-term repairs and renovation needs. The funding will be used to support several areas including flooring replacement, ambulance bay paving, patient washroom renovations, additional signage, sinks and faucets in patient care areas, security camera upgrades and additional roofing upgrades. 

Pine River Institute, a live-in treatment centre and outdoor leadership experience for youth ages 13 to 19 located near Shelburne, will also receive $283,664 through the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund. The facility combines therapy with a fully-accredited education program to reinforce healthy life skills. 

The provincial government is providing $175 million to hospitals through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and over $7.6 million to community health service providers through the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund to address urgent infrastructure needs such as upgrades and replacements of roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and back-up generators. 



         


