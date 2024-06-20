Headwaters hosting 2024 Annual Awards Meeting to recognize staff, community contributions

June 20, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

Headwaters Health Care Centre is inviting the public to attend its 2024 Annual Awards Meeting on June 25.

The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hospital Cafeteria at 100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville.

“Be inspired as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of the past year and honour the contributions of our staff, partners, and community members,” said Headwaters in a press release.

Discover this year’s prestigious awards, including the Dr. David Scott Award, Chairs’ Award, and the inaugural Headwaters Health Care Centre Recognition Awards, Headwaters Heroes Awards, and Foundation Nursing Education Fund Awards. These awards recognize exceptional commitment, leadership, and innovation in healthcare.

“We invite our entire community to join us in commemorating our collective journey and the remarkable progress we’ve made in delivering outstanding healthcare services,” said Headwaters in a press release.

“Headwaters Health Care Centre, alongside the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team and other community partners, remains dedicated to providing excellent care, close to home.”

This Annual Awards Meeting will showcase the outcomes of these partnerships and highlight the hospital’s ongoing efforts to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

