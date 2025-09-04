Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer ready for return next month

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) is inviting community members to honour their loved ones affected by cancer with the return of their Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer.

The hospital foundation announced that the 2nd Annual Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer will be held on Oct. 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Caledon Ski Club West Lodge, located at 17431 Mississauga Rd., Caledon.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together once again for a cause that touches so many lives,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “Whether you’re hiking in memory of someone, in support of a loved one, or simply to make a difference, your participation matters.”

The inaugural Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer was held last year and looks to raise critical funds for life-saving equipment and services. In the event’s first year, HHCF was able to raise a total of $68,000 in support of breast cancer care. This year, the hospital’s foundation expanded the mission of the hike to support all forms of cancer care at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

“With government funding not covering the cost of medical equipment, every dollar raised helps ensure patients receive the best possible care close to home,” said the foundation.

Early bird registration for the Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer is open and will be available until Sept. 12. The cost of registration during the early bird period is $25 for adults and $15 for youth. From Sept. 12 until Oct. 9, the cost of registration is $35 for adults and $25 for youth.

“Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of discounted pricing and being building their personal fundraising pages.”

HHCF is still offering sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and organizations to support the fundraising event.

“It’s a meaningful way to give back to the community while gaining visibility among engaged participants and supports,” the foundation concluded.

Those interested in a sponsorship spot can learn more by contacting Christine Patterson at cpatterson@headwatershealth.ca or by calling 519-941-2701 ext.2309.

For more information about the Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer or to register to participate in the hike, visit: hhcfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/hike2025.

Readers Comments (0)