Headwaters Health Care receives $67,000 from various Lions Clubs

December 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, LJI

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) purchased two new pieces of medical equipment for the local hospital after receiving a donation from the region’s Lions Clubs.

The fundraising organization for Headwaters Health Care Centre announced in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 10) that they had been gifted a donation of over $67,000 from the Lions Clubs of Orangeville, Grand Valley, Shelburne as well as Lions Clubs International Foundation and the Lions Club of District A-9.

The money from the donation was used to purchase a Bookwalter Retractor Set and Prostatectomy Instrumentation.

“This grant will make a huge difference to the level of care provided at Headwaters Health Care Centre, expanding our services to include care for patients who need prostate surgery,” said K.C Carruthers, CEO of HHCF.

According to Headwaters Hospital, there have been 237 patients within Headwater’s catchment area who have undergone radical prostatectomy procedures at other hospitals over the past five years.

Most commonly patients are sent to University Health Network in Toronto, followed by William Osler Health System in Brampton and St. Joseph’s Health Care in Hamilton.

“The Bookwalter Retractor Set and Prostatectomy Instrumentation will allow surgeons at Headwaters to perform surgeries on individuals with prostate cancer,” explained Dr. Shreyas Gandhi, Chief of Urology at Headwaters. “Prior to this gift, we were unable to offer this procedure to patients at our hospital, instead we would send them to hospitals outside of the region. Funding this equipment will improve care for patients by expediting cancer care and reducing systemic pressures through a reduced need to transfer patients to distant hospitals with long surgical wait times.”

The local Lions Clubs have supported Headwaters Health Care Centre for over 20 years and have gifted more than $400,000.

The purchase of the two pieces of medical equipment was supported in large part by funds donated by the Orangeville Lions’ TV Bingo. The project was spearheaded by long-time Orangeville Lions member Dan Roach and Lions Past District Governor Wally Pugh in conjunction with Lions Clubs International Foundation.

“As an Orangeville Lion and member of our community, I am extremely proud of the relationship our club and Lions Clubs International Foundation have had in supporting Headwaters Health Care Foundation since its inception,” said Roach. “I am also proud of our community for supporting the Orangeville Lions TV Bingo, which allowed us to contribute $20,000 towards this project. I truly believe Headwaters Health Care Centre touches all of us in the community at some point.”

To learn more about the Lions Club or to donate, visit www.lionsclubs.org. For more information about Headwaters Health Care Foundation or to donate, visit www.hhcfoundation.com.

Readers Comments (0)