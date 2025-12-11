Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises record-breaking total on Giving Tuesday

December 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Giving Tuesday encouraged donations to the many not-for-profits and charities that support the fabric of communities around the world on Dec. 2.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) achieved unprecedented success on Giving Tuesday, raising $143,882. With support from its matching gift sponsor, the Steve and Sandra Hartman Charitable Family Foundation, this amount doubles to $287,764.

This marks HHCF’s most successful Giving Tuesday to date.

“This achievement speaks volumes to the generosity and compassion of the people in our community,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of HHCF.

“Every dollar donated helps us ensure that Headwaters Health Care Centre has the resources it needs to provide exceptional care close to home. We are deeply grateful to all of our donors and to the Steve and Sandra Hartman Charitable Family Foundation for their incredible commitment to local health care.”

Giving Tuesday occurs on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday each year. It’s meant to balance the consumerism of these two days by encouraging people to support charities in their communities.

“Giving Tuesday is a global movement that inspires generosity and community spirit. At Headwaters Health Care Foundation, these contributions directly support vital equipment that enhance patient care for thousands of individuals across our region,” reads a press release from HHCF.

In addition to HHCF’s fundraising record, nationally, the most was raised this year.

Canada Helps reported raising a record $16.8 million for 10,422 charities this year.

Last year, $16.2 million was raised.

