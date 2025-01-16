Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises record breaking $3 million for MRI campaign with matching gift challenge

January 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, raising $3 million.

The hospital’s foundation announced on Tuesday, Jan. 14, that the matching gift challenge for the Smart Headwaters saw extraordinary generosity thanks to the commitment made by the Morningview Foundation.

“This tremendous achievement is a pivotal milestone in the campaign to bring the first MRI machine to the Dufferin-Caledon region, a crucial step toward enhancing healthcare services for thousands of residents,” said a press release from the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). “The MRI will help improve the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of conditions, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for patients to travel outside the region for critical imaging services.”

K.C. Carruthers, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, noted his excitement and thanks to everyone who helped raise the $3 million.

“The response from our community has been nothing short of incredible,” said Carruthers. “We are deeply grateful for the support of every individual, business, and organization who contributed to this challenge. Together, we have made a transformative impact on our healthcare system, ensuring that our loved ones will have access to the highest quality care right here at home.”

The Morningview Foundation’s generous pledge for the $3 million matching gift challenge saw a great response from the community.

These contributions, combined with the matching funds, brings the Smart Headwaters campaign one step closer to reaching its $18 million goal.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Headwaters Health Care Foundation on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Morningview Foundation. “The success of this matching gift challenge highlights the strength and generosity of the community, and we are proud to be part of such a meaningful project that will benefit so many.”

