Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes 2024 New Years baby to the world

January 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The first baby to be born at our local hospital in 2024 was a boy.

On January 1 at 8:56 p.m. parents Ashley and Dan Powell welcomed their new son Maverick, weighing six pounds and thirteen ounces, to the world.

Maverick was born at the Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

Maverick is the Powells’ third son, and he joins his two older brothers in being born at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

In 2023, there were 861 deliveries at the Headwaters Health Care Centre. Headwaters has four obstetricians with clinics adjacent to the hospital, which is located at 140 Rolling Hills Drive. 

Heather Goulter, Headwaters Health Care Centre Communications Specialist, noted each piece of equipment used by the hospital’s doctors and nurses is funded by community donations through the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. 

“Thanks to the generosity of our local community, this includes new equipment for Headwaters’ Obstetrical program,” she said. 

Goulter also shared the fact that midwives registered with Midwives of Headwater Hills have hospital privileges at Headwaters and work alongside Headwaters’ Obstetrical Team of physicians and nurses to offer midwife-attended hospital births.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes 2024 New Years baby to the world

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The first baby to be born at our local hospital in 2024 was a boy. On January 1 ...

Wightman celebrates 115 years of connecting communities: A journey of innovation and impact

As Wightman bids farewell to a remarkable year of festivities and celebrations, it would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to each and every person ...

2023 Year in Review (2/2)

Attention Readers! We hope you enjoyed the first half of our 2023 Year in Review in last week’s Orangeville Citizen. This week, we’re taking you ...

Orangeville business meets cannabis requirements: commission

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The location of another marijuana store in Orangeville meets provincial requirements regarding limited proximity to schools. Heather Gregoire, ...

2023 Year in Review (1/2)

Attention Readers! For our first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Orangeville Food Bank calls for government funding amid unprecedented demand

By Sam Odrowski At what point will Ontario’s food bank network collapse? This is the question that leaders across the sector, including Orangeville Food Bank ...

Dufferin County Council raises taxes by 4 per cent

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  During ...