Headwaters Health Care Centre to receive $3.6 million for upgrades, repairs

August 29, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon MPP and Ontario’s Minister of Health Sylvia Jones recently announced that Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be receiving $3.6 million in support of essential infrastructure upgrades and repairs.

The funding comes from the provincial government’s Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) Program. This program aims to enhance the infrastructure of hospitals and health facilities in communities across Ontario.

“Our investment in HHCC’s infrastructure will allow them to modernize and make critical upgrades, ensuring people can access high quality care, in the community, for years to come,” said Jones.

Headwaters Health Care Centre was built 27 years ago, and with age comes the need for repairs and renovations. The $3.6 million in funding will partially support HHCC’s multi-year Plant and Building Automation System Upgrade. This will support Headwaters’ goals in its 2024-2029 Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan.

“These funds will ensure a safe and comfortable environment for patients, families, and caregivers,” said HHCC in a recent press release.

The work includes replacing end-of-life equipment, installing a heat recovery chiller, upgrading the Building Automation System and installing a steam boiler to support food services and medical device reprocessing. In addition, HHCC will implement efficient water fixtures and LED retrofits.

HHCC has selected Blackstone Energy Services as the development partner for this project.

“With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, and an energy management partner to Headwaters Health Care Centre for over a decade, Blackstone will oversee the implementation of the planned improvements,” said HHCC in a press release. “Following a comprehensive engineering study, Phase 1 has begun with the installation of blackPAC™, a Distributed Energy Resource Management System that will provide real-time data on energy usage and help establish benchmarks for future energy management strategies.”

After the phased project is completed, HHCC see significant reductions in the use of electricity, natural gas, and water consumption. This will result in lower energy costs and a 55 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

HHCC anticipates these upgrades will also support the hospital in achieving its Energy Conservation and Demand Management (ECDM) targets by 2029.

“Investing in these infrastructure upgrades is crucial for the future of Headwaters Health Care Centre. By modernizing our systems, we’ll not only improve operational efficiency but also significantly reduce our energy consumption and operational costs,” said Cathy van Leipsig, vice president of Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer for Headwaters.

“These upgrades will ensure a more sustainable and reliable facility, reinforcing our commitment to providing the highest standard of care to our community and to protecting our environment.”

The hospital is one of the region’s largest employers with over 800 staff, 200 physicians and six midwives. HHCC also benefits from the dedication of over 200 volunteers.

“The funding received through the HIRF Program will not only ensure the hospital’s physical infrastructure is upgraded but also contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the region in a sustainable manner,” said HHCC’s press release.

