Headwaters breaks ground on new MRI suite, expected to open in 2025

October 3, 2024

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another step in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of advocacy, community engagement and fundraising.

Headwaters staff members and community dignitaries gathered outside the local hospital on Friday (Sept. 27) for a special ceremony marking the official breaking of ground on construction of the new MRI Suite.

“This groundbreaking signifies the culmination of so much hard work over the past number of years by many teams and individuals. Offering MRI at Headwaters will make a big difference in supporting high-quality patient care, knowing that MRI is finally available close to home,” said Kim Delahunt, HHCC president and CEO.

In 2022, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced that the Ontario government would be committing more than $800,000 in annual operating funding for the first MRI suite in the community.

Headwaters Hospital was one of 49 hospitals across Ontario included in the provincial government’s announcement of expanding MRI and CT scan services in an effort to reduce wait times.

According to Headwaters, there are approximately 4,000 annual scans that are being referred to other facilities for MRI, meaning the new suite will meet a significant demand for bringing more diagnostic imaging services closer to home for patients.

K.C Carruthers, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, said after the government’s 2022 announcement they saw people begin to come forward with donations for the MRI Suite, including those who had never contributed before. The Morningview Foundation was a key contributor to the fundraising process by committing to match community donations dollar-for-dollar up to $3 million.

“It was a historic pledge and it’s unsurpassed in the history of our foundation and hospital. John and Margaret Roth and their family generously promised to match $3 million of community contributions with $3 million of their own,” said Carruthers. “We are honoured to recognize their leadership and generosity with the naming of the Morningview Foundation MRI Suite.”

Thus far, more than $6 million has been donated through the Smart Headwaters campaign, enabling Headwaters Hospital to purchase, install and operate the community’s first MRI.

The location of the new MRI Suite will be located near the hospital’s Ambulatory Care Clinic and Emergency Department. The spot was chosen to accommodate the electric and mechanical infrastructure requirements of the MRI Suite.

The MRI Suite is an entirely prefabricated unit, designed with four zones that specify the level of increasing magnetic exposure. The prefabricated unit, called a cassette, will mean a significantly faster installation compared to traditional construction as well as minimizing disruptions to daily operations during construction.

“Quicker access to MRI means patients can receive timely diagnosis and treatment, potentially improving outcomes,” said Jennifer Zadravec, director of clinical support services at HHCC. “Having access to accurate, timely diagnosis can lead to better patient outcomes and potentially save lives.”

When construction is completed, health care providers can refer patients over the age of 8 to Headwaters for services including abdominals, pelvic, brain, spine, breast, and musculoskeletal imaging.

The MRI Suite is projected to be completed by Spring of 2025.

