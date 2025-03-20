Arts and Entertainment » General News

Headwaters Arts celebrates Spring with ‘Nature’s Inspiration’ show

March 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

A local arts non-profit is putting nature-inspired artwork in the spotlight to celebrate the arrival of Spring. 

From 1 to 3 p.m. on March 22, Headwaters Arts will host an opening reception for its latest members’ exhibition, “Nature’s Inspiration”, in the Headwaters Arts Gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen Street West). 

The new exhibition will feature 55 works of art from over 30 different artists working in a variety of mediums.

The exhibition opened Wednesday, March 19, and will run through April.

Sam Meandro is a Caledon resident whose woodturning art will be featured in Nature’s Inspiration.

“As a woodturner, my inspiration from nature comes from within the piece of wood. Nature has a way of producing beautiful grain and colour in most woods as with the hollow form,” said Meandro.


