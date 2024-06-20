Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group holds BBQ to mark Brain Injury Awareness Month

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group (HABI) celebrated Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Awareness Month with a barbecue in Orangeville on June 15.

According to Brain Injury Canada, approximately 1.5 million Canadians have an ABI. An ABI is a brain injury that occurs after birth. There are several causes of brain injuries including, but not limited to, motor vehicle accidents, stroke, brain tumours, falls, meningitis, etc. Brain injuries can lead to physical, cognitive, social, and emotional changes which can significantly change the lives of those who experience a brain injury as well as their family and friends.

HABI is a not-for-profit group under the umbrella of the Ontario Brain Injury Association run by and for people with ABI. HABI seeks to enhance lives for people living with ABI and their families through education, public awareness, support, and social connection. HABI hosts monthly support groups, which provide members with opportunities to support each other, listen to guest speakers, and form social connections. HABI often hosts social activities as well. There is no cost to attend HABI and all community members are welcome. There is no waitlist to attend HABI gatherings which take place on the first Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) of each month at The Centre (375 Hansen Blvd in Orangeville).

For more information, check out HABI’s website (www.headwatersabi.ca) and/or Facebook page (Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group- HABI).

