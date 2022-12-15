Halfway through the Junior C season, Stayner still on top

December 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It’s the halfway mark of the Junior C hockey season and the standings are showing some definite trends in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

There has been very little movement over the past month.

The Stayner Siskins continue to dominate the division this season. The squad has taken only one loss this year and that was back on Nov. 4, when they gave up a 2-1 game to the Huntsville Otters.

The Siskins are in first place with 40 points and a 20-1 record.

In second place, the Alliston Hornets were aiming to deliver the Siskins’ second loss but have lost all three times the teams have met. The latest match-up between the two tops team on Dec. 8 ended in a 3-1 win for Stayer.

The Hornets are having a good season and are five points back with 35 so far for the year.

They have won 17 games after playing 22 times on the ice.

In the number three spot, the Schomberg Cougars have 28 points and a 14-6 record. They started out strong this year and were in first place for a few weeks before dropping down in the standings.

They are still playing well and will be a strong contender when the playoffs start.

The Huntsville Otters are in fourth place with 24 points. The Hunts have had a good year but have been unable to advance their record, losing as many games as they are winning.

They currently have a 12-11 record.

Through the season they have produced a surprisingly strong effort at times and could be trouble when the playoffs get underway.

In the middle of the pack, the Orillia Terriers are in fifth place followed by the Innisfil Spartans in the number six spot.

Orillia is on the plus side with an 11-9-1 record, while Innisfil is two points behind with a 10-12-1 record.

The Caledon Golden Hawks and Midland Flyers fill in the number seven and eight spots in the standings. Caledon has won only five games after 23 times on the ice. The Flyers have an equally dismal record recording only four wins the year.

In the basement, the Penetang Kings likely won’t have a playoff berth this season. The Kings have only won two games this year and have struggled all season.

After the Christmas break, the league will resume the regular schedule which will continue to the final regular season games on March 5, of the new year.

Readers Comments (0)