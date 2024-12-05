Greystones named Top 100 Restaurant in Canada

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville’s Greystones is being recognized online as one of the best eateries in the entire country.

Greystones has made the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024 list, compiled by OpenTable, which analyzed over 1 million diner reviews and ratings. The list also considered reservation demand and the percentage of five-star reviews restaurants received from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024.

Greystones has a 4.8-star rating from 1,511 online reviews.

Greystones is located at 63 Broadway in Orangeville.

