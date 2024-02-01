Grants available for environmental sustainability projects in Orangeville

February 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is launching a new grant program to support environmental sustainability.

Administered through the Sustainable Orangeville Committee, the new grant program provides eligible applicants with a maximum of $1,000 to develop, implement or promote environmentally sustainable practices within Orangeville.

“Creating an environmentally sustainable community is a commitment we all need to make together,” said Orangeville Councillor Tess Prendergast. “This grant will help applicants who are actively working to make a difference and improve Orangeville’s environmental footprint.”

There are several types of projects that are eligible for this grant.

Those projects include urban food systems (e.g. backyard food growing/sharing), active transportation awareness and infrastructure (e.g. cycling) and Waste reduction initiatives (e.g. garbage, recycling, and composting).

Other projects eligible for grant funding are water conservation and stewardship, air quality, energy conservation and urban forestry improvements and initiatives (e.g. tree planting/canopy).

It’s important to note, to be considered for this grant, projects must be based in Orangeville and directly benefit the community overall.

Applications must be submitted to publicworksinfo@orangeville.ca by Feb. 29, 2024, at 5 p.m. with the subject line “Sustainable Orangeville Grant.” Applications can also be submitted in-person on the second floor of Orangeville Town Hall (87 Broadway).

To learn more about the Sustainable Orangeville Grant Program or other Sustainable Orangeville initiatives, please visit the committee’s webpage at orangeville.ca/sustainableorangeville.

Readers Comments (0)