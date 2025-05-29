General News

Grand Valley to commemorate 40th anniversary of tornado

May 29, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The Town of Grand Valley will be marking the anniversary of a tornado that swept through and devastated the community 40 years ago.

The Town will host a commemorative event on Saturday, May 31, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Grand Valley and District Community Centre, located at 90 Main St. N.

“Join us in remembrance and reflection as we mark 40 years since the devastating tornado, that forever changed our community,” reads an announcement from the Town of Grand Valley. “Let us come together in memory, resilience, and community spirit.”

Shortly before 5 p.m. on May 31, 1985, a tornado touched down in Grand Valley creating a path of damage stretching across Dufferin County. The storm was one of several tornadoes that swept across Ontario that day, including an equally strong one that hit Barrie.

The violent winds of the tornado uprooted giant trees, tossed around cars and shredded homes. The damage ranged from bent antennas to the complete destruction of residential homes.

The Grand Valley Star and Vidette reported that Amaranth Street was the hardest hit by the twister with the public library, municipal offices, and senior citizen home left in ruins.

The tornado resulted in the death of two individuals in Grand Valley, 76-year-old Matilda McIntyre and 50-year-old Barry Wood, and left almost 70 people injured.

The commemorative event will start at 2:30 p.m. with a processional march along Main Street to the Grand Valley and District Community Centre. The procession will be led by the Grand Valley Air Cadets, known as the 85 Tornado Squadron, who were named in honour of the destructive weather event.

At the Grand Valley and District Community Centre, community members will have the opportunity to share their memories of the storm and discuss the impacts the tornado had on the community. Historical photos and videos will be on display retelling the story of May 31, 1985.

The Town will also be sharing emergency service and preparedness information, displays and equipment.

The event is free for visitors to attend.


