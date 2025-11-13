Government-sponsored hate speech

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There is an opioid crisis in Canada.

Most likely, you already know, or know of someone, who has died from taking some kind of illicit drug, laced with opioids, at a party. The situation is that bad.

The Health Units are issuing warnings. They lament the fact that so many people are dying from illicit drug use.

You see the parents of victims on the news and social media, saying something has to be done so this won’t happen to anyone else.

Many of those who died weren’t even regular drug users – they were offered something at a party, and a few minutes later, they were dead.

It seems to make perfect sense that the front-line opposition to illicit drugs is to stop them from entering your country.

There are at least 35 nations where the death penalty can be applied in cases of drug trafficking.

In Singapore, nine executions for drug offences were carried out between October 2024 and February 2025. Yes, they take it that seriously.

Most of the international airports in Asia have BIG SIGNS, stating that importing illicit drugs into the country is a capital offence.

And yet, when drug smugglers are caught, there is always some group protesting and declaring they shouldn’t face justice.

The US has taken a proactive initiative when it comes to bringing drugs into its country.

They identify boats, ships, and at least one submarine, loaded with illegal narcotics and headed for American shores. These vessels are intercepted, and if necessary, fired on and destroyed.

Yes, the US is taking the drug problem seriously.

And yet, the UN human rights chief has now declared those strikes on drug boats are ‘unacceptable.’

He went on to say the ‘mounting human cost is unacceptable.’

This is an international ‘leader?’

Why isn’t he citing the ‘human cost’ of the number of innocent people who have died from these illicit drugs? Why isn’t he citing the fact that they are engaged in organized crime activity?

Once again, the criminals are supported by our leaders, and the victims are dismissed with a wave of the hand.

If the parents of those who have died by unnecessary drug-related deaths really want to make a difference, they need to start with these world leaders.

The list of this type of behaviour by world leaders is long. Too long to mention here.

The Canadian landscape is changing in several ways – and not in good ways.

Our leaders are not doing what they were elected to do.

They don’t seem to make policy on what Canadian citizens want to achieve; they make policy influenced by other nations and vocal minority groups, and worry more about offending some small group rather than standing up and making sound decisions.

Now there is a Liberal MP who is suggesting the bible be censored.

He doesn’t like certain scriptures and stated, “There should perhaps be discretion for prosecutors to press charges” if those scriptures are quoted.

This is yet another attack on Christians by the current federal government.

He wants to censor the bible and have people legally charged for quoting an ancient text, yet he and his government have done absolutely nothing about the 123 Christian churches across the country that have been burned or vandalized in just the past couple of years.

If 123 shopping malls or government buildings had been attacked, there would be a huge outcry, an inquiry, and the police would be looking for the criminals.

And yet, nothing has been done to find the criminals who destroyed these churches, and the Liberal government doesn’t care.

Instead of going after the criminals, once again, they are going after the victims. In this case, Christians.

In typical fashion, the MP attacks Christians, but there is no mention of any other religious group’s texts, because he is too afraid of ‘offending’ anyone else.

The churches in this MP’s riding should stand up together against this type of nonsense and government-sponsored hate speech and make their voices known.

In fact, Christians across the country should do the same and start demanding accountability and proper representation from their elected officials.

Maybe a local group in this MP’s riding should hang a banner across his riding office.

I would suggest John 15:25.

“But this is to fulfill what is written in their Law: ‘They hated me without reason.”

