Giving Tuesday encourages residents to provide local charitable donations, acts of kindness

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Giving Tuesday, a worldwide initiative that was originally started in 2012 as a response to the commercialism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, returns on Dec. 2.

The day encourages the public to shift their focus from spending to supporting charitable causes and people in their community.

There are many initiatives and non-profits throughout Dufferin County that the community can support next Tuesday.

And as the holiday season sets in, they need more help than ever.

Michele Fisher, executive director of the Dufferin Community Foundation, said there is always a need in the community, and residents are encouraged to contribute in any way they can.

“Giving Tuesday was created as a way to give to your community, in whichever way works best for you,” she said. “Some people are in a position to give cash donations, and other people are able to volunteer their time. Even general acts of kindness are welcome. Everything counts on Giving Tuesday.”

Here in Dufferin County, Fisher said there is a wide variety of non-profits and charities running initiatives for Giving Tuesday.

“We have Share the Bounty, that’s going to be running a toy drive in Shelburne, they’ll be at Giant Tiger on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” she said. “They’re a very interesting organization, as they deliver food and kindness to uplift people going through hard times, and they hold free dinners for anybody facing food insecurity.”

“We also have the Rotary Club of Shelburne doing its annual Christmas Hamper campaign in conjunction with the food bank. That’s another very big initiative happening right now in town,” Fisher added.

There are also broader initiatives focused on giving back by supporting the environment.

“We also have the National Wildlife Center, they’re having a Giving Tuesday Campaign where they’re seeking $25,000 in matching donations,” Fisher said. “They are looking to deliver medical care and surgeries to sick, injured, and orphaned animals from their wildlife field hospital, serving Dufferin County and Caledon.”

While it is only the second year that Giving Tuesday has been widely recognized in the county, Fisher said last year, despite being the first time they’ve promoted the idea, was very successful.

“Last year was our organization’s first year doing it, and the community really came together,” she said. “Canada Helps, one of the major online giving platforms, sent us some data that showed that donations in Dufferin County doubled on Giving Tuesday last year with our campaign. We’re looking forward to keeping that momentum up because our local charities and non-profits need it.”

Giving Tuesday and the related campaign launched by Dufferin Community Foundation have already had a clear impact, boosting community involvement during the critical winter months.

With such a wide array of non-profits and charities operating in Dufferin County and beyond, residents can donate their food, time, and money to a variety of causes.

For more information on Giving Tuesday and how to get involved, go to dufferincommunityfoundation.ca/giving-tuesday.

