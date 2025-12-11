General News

Give the gift of adoption: Orangeville animals in need of loving homes

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Home for the Holidays adoption campaign is underway.

The province-wide initiative aims to help 500 animals find loving homes in time for the holidays.

After just one week of the campaign, over 300 animals have been adopted.

In Orangeville, a few animals are looking for a place to call home.

Molly, a four-year-old German Shepherd, has been with the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre since August.

“She’s loving, energetic, and so deserving of a forever home after months of being overlooked,” said Shannon Bury, community outreach coordinator for the local animal centre. “She would thrive in an environment without children or other animals, and with a family who has experience with large breed dogs.”

Nickie, a one-year-old cat, also arrived in August and is in need of a loving home.

“She’s cuddly, curious, and would make a wonderful companion. She would thrive in an environment with a family who can provide her with care and patience as she grows out of her shell,” said Bury.

A bonded pair of 10-year-old senior cats – Isaac and Masey – are hoping to spend their golden years together in a cozy home. The two cats are described as gentle and affectionate.

“These animals represent just a few of the many in our care who are hoping to be Home for the Holidays. Their stories highlight the importance of adoption and the impact community support can have during this time of year.


