Get ready to dance: Tony Rose Arena welcomes Pathways’ first Spring Fling Dance

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Pathways Orangeville is holding its first annual Spring Fling Dance at the Tony Rose Arena on May 9.

Running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the dance is for the local special needs community and will take place on the lower level of Tony Rose.

“This is an opportunity to gather, meet new friends, see folks we know and have a great time with dancing and music,” said Michelle Hartley, event organizer.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. The ticket includes light refreshments: juice, water, chips, and popcorn.

Glow foam wands will also be available, adding to the fun on the dancefloor.

Tony Rose has two lounge areas with couches and a TV where dance participants can play “Just Dance” and cheer each other on.

The event is open to all ages, but organizers ask that anyone under 18 be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for support workers to attend the event.

Many St. John Ambulance certified Pathways staff will be on site, along with Antje of Zachary’s Camp, available to chat about the fun summer programs the camp offers.

Pathways Orangeville, which provides daytime programming for adults with disabilities, plans to host another dance in the fall and build on the success of the spring dance.

The Spring Fling Dance is being sponsored by Dairy Queen Orangeville, which is donating free cone coupons. Hartley said any further donations or sponsorship are appreciated, and she can be contacted at pathwaysorangeville@gmail.com.

The event will feature spot dance prizes for participants.

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