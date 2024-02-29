Georgian College’s Orangeville Campus to train RPNs as RNs with new program

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Georgian College is offering a brand-new program to help students who already have their registered practical nurse (RPN) designation move into a career as a registered nurse (RN).

Georgian College announced in a press release on Feb. 21 that a three-year degree program would be available at the Orangeville Campus starting in fall 2024. This program will give registered practical nurses in the area the opportunity to obtain their nursing degree locally and remain in the community working as a registered nurse.

“We are thrilled to provide this pathway for career advancement to the RPNs in our local communities. This continues Georgian’s long-standing commitment to providing local nursing education designed to create a robust nursing workforce to meet the health and wellness need of our local communities,” said Dr. Sara Lankshear, Associate Dean of Health, Wellness and Sciences for Georgian College.

The Honours Bachelor of Science – Nursing RPN to BscN Advanced Standing Pathway (Bridge) degree program will provide students with opportunities for careers spanning the health care sector, including hospital, long-term care, primary care, and community and home care health services.

The program, which will also be available at the Barrie and Owen Sound campuses, includes a clinical placement where students will get hands-on learning under the supervision of an experienced registered or licensed professional.

Students in the program will have access to practice on lab equipment that will look and feel like the equipment they will use in a modern hospital or clinic setting, preparing them for their clinical placements and careers. This equipment includes a newly renovated high-fidelity lab space and technology at the Barrie and Owen Sound campuses.

Orangeville students will be able to complete the majority of the program at the local campus, but will need to travel to Barrie or Owen Sound to participate in high-fidelity simulation learning.

In addition to access to industry-quality lab equipment, students in the new program will benefit from more industry connections, hands-on practice, and one-on-one training with small class sizes.

“We are excited that Georgian College’s new nursing pathway program will be offered in Orangeville. We are please to work in partnership to provide an opportunity for students to gain practicum experience at Headwaters Health Care Centre,” said Annette Jones, vice president of patient experience and chief nursing executive for Headwaters. “Our hospital has a strong history of supporting education and training, and students will be able to access a wide range of programs and services.”

Practical nurses already registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario are eligible to receive up to one year of advanced standing.

Eligibility requirements include:

Completion of a Practical Nursing diploma program from a recognized post-secondaryy institution with a graduating GPA of 75 per cent or higher;

Registered and in good standing with the College of Nurses of Ontario

Be entitled to practice with no restrictions

Registered practical nurses interested in learning more about the program or applying can do so by visiting www.GeorgianCollege.ca/HBNA.

