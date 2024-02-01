GENESIS Brampton receives prestigious award for overall excellence and customer service

By Brian Lockhart

Since opening its doors at the Mayfield Auto Mall in the north end of Brampton, Genesis Brampton has provided service that exceeds what you may normally expect when looking for a new vehicle.

The Brampton distributorship has achieved a level of customer service that not only provides customers with an unforgettable experience when visiting the showroom but extends beyond that and delivers a lasting impact even after they have left with their new vehicle.

In recognition of achieving an exceptional culture of service, Genesis Brampton was honoured by Forbes Travel Guide for rising to the top and achieving an unmatched level of excellence.

The award was presented to the distributorship on Tuesday, Jan. 23, with company executive and distributorship staff sharing in the honour.

While the Genesis line-up offers premium quality luxury in finely engineered and designed vehicles, it is the entire experience of finding the right vehicle that customers remember.

Everything at the Genesis distributorship is designed for a pleasant customer experience. From the general layout of the building and the open and visible service department to the friendly demeanour of staff, everyone who enters feels special and is enthusiastically greeted.

The distributorship even filters the air and provides a pleasant scent to the interior of the building.

“We have a corporate partnership with Forbes Travel Guide,” explained Alexandra Miziolek, Senior Manager of Operational Excellence and Brand Experience at Genesis Canada. “That partnership allowed our distributors to be evaluated. Forbes Travel Guide is a rating company who rate hotels, restaurants, and spas. Because we have an affiliation with them, they were open to the opportunity to evaluate our distributors as they opened. This is not about the buildings, but about the people and amenities. All of those luxury elements they look for in luxury retail and five-star hotels – they are looking for those types of things and processes, and the follow-up with guests and personalization.”

After examining Genesis Brampton, Forbes Travel Guide decided they had achieved the level of service that merits the distinction of this award.

“The partnership we have with Forbes Travel Guide is very special,” said Eric Marshall, Director of Genesis Canada. “The reason they chose to work with us is because we have standards. When we launched this brand, we really wanted to revolutionize the guest experience. We make sure we deliver that experience. Forbes Travel Guide really liked the fact that we have these standards, because we truly believe in delivering a strong experience. This brings another level of hospitality into play, which other competitors are not doing. When a consumer comes into our store and sees that plaque, they know they are dealing with the best of the best. They have come to expect, when walking into a hotel or spa, and can see the rating that Forbes Travel Guide has given them, for example, a five or four-star rating, that they are dealing with the best.”

There are 30 Genesis distributors across the country and 10 in Ontario. Genesis Brampton is the sixth distributorship to receive this honour.

Genesis offers quality luxury vehicles with outstanding engineering and incredible design.

Genesis Brampton is located in the Mayfield Auto Mall at 70 Coachworks Crescent, Caledon East.

