Gallery Gemma’s Annual Gemstones Event coming to Alton Mill Arts Centre

By Constance Scrafield

Twenty years ago, Anne-Marie Warburton, founder and owner of Gallery Gemma, first went to the Tucson Gem Show, the largest gem show in the world, in Tucson, Arizona.

At the time, she was establishing her fledgling jewellery business here in Caledon, and she attended a lecture during the Tucson event on showing and selling gemstones in an educational and interesting gathering.

Recounting this story during a recent interview with the Citizen, she said, “I thought I could do that but I didn’t have a store nor customers. The next year I did have a store and when I went again to Tucson, I asked the same lecturer ‘how do I get a cutter to come to Canada’ and she said ‘I was born there and I can come.’”

Warburton opened Gallery Gemma in 2006 as a profound act of faith in the Alton Mill, while the other side of the building was still under construction.

It seems Warburton’s faith has been justified: her business has grown as a result of her focus, innovative approach, and exceptional customer service.

Among these is her annual gemstone event, one that concerns itself with precious stones and is on this Saturday (Sept. 13) and Sunday (Sept. 14) at 1402 Queen Street West in Alton.

The meeting with the Canadian lecturer in Tucson led Warburton to an introduction to

Lisa Elser is an award-winning cutter. The Smithsonian Institute displays one of her cut gems.

Elser buys many of the rough stones she cuts from mines in the Arusha region of Tanzania in East Africa. In return, she and her late husband, Tom, worked, and she continues to work and donate to the people in Africa with whom she associates on many platforms: supporting schools for young single mothers, who were recently banished from going to school; paying for borehole wells for safe water and sanitation, just to mention a couple.

“Lisa’s late husband was a mathematician,” Warburton added to Elser’s background, “He designed some of the cuttings, winning awards for his designs and she won awards for the cutting.”

The other thing about Warburton’s gemstone show, as she went on to explain, is that people get to see coloured gemstones they are not familiar with. The usual focus is on sapphires, rubies, and emeralds, whereas Elser is bringing all sorts of variations of gemstones, “reasonably priced to the sky is the limit.”

It is meant as a fun way to learn more and see what attracts you.

The format is simple. Light drinks and catered refreshments by Gourmandissimo are served to attendees seated around a table but it is said humorously that the “main course is the gemstones.”

Throughout the couple of hours the event runs on Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of gems are passed around while Elser explains where they come from, the thoughts behind the cutting, and the elements of what makes them precious to own.

Over the 12 years that Elser has been present at these events, Warburton commented, “Over the time we really love her – she is just a pleasure – talking to clients – a harmony is there that I want for my clients. It is so interesting, and sometimes on your first visit, you feel this mind-blowing fun and interest that you weren’t expecting. Each time, some have never been, and this year, some are coming for the eighth time. Once you want to be involved in your own jewellery, there’s always new cuts – things that go together that you never have thought would.”

One of the best parts of the gemstone event is that it is free to attend, but reservations are required. It is a wonderful way to spend an afternoon on a Saturday or Sunday – see that which you never see and afterwards, people can take their purchases to their own jeweller.

What is exceptional is how much men enjoy the experience. They feel dragged by their partners to come, and then, they enjoy it tremendously.

“Now more than ever, men are wearing jewellery,” said Warburton. “I’m fascinated on how many men are interested in wearing jewellery, pearls, gemstones, all kinds of things. We’ve been doing this for probably 17 years.”

There is also an annual cultural pearls event on the menu at another date; once a year, gemstones and pearls keep it special, and people look forward to it.

Spontaneously, Gallery Gemma holds a Trunk Show with various individual artists. A tradition from back in the ages, when a traveller would come with his trunk to sell in any town he came to.

In this case, they can bring in a wide selection, and people enjoy that. Gallery Gemma gives them a case space in the store. This is not particularly routine but comes about “just as suits ours and the artist’s time,” Warburton remarked, “I’m thinking who is selling well and offer a time and place to the artist.”

The reason one would want to come to this weekend’s gemstone event is that they are interested in custom jewellery and want to have the opportunity to purchase an incredible selection of gorgeous gemstones directly from the source. Most of the gemstones purchased will later be used on custom-made jewellery.

While Gallery Gemma’s Gemstones event is free, reservations are required as seating is limited. For all the details and to reserve a seat, go to

info@gallerygemma.com or call 519-938-8386

Gallery Gemma is at the Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen Street West) in Alton.

